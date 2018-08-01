MASAHIBU! Ainabkoi MP WILLIAM CHEPKUT caught in an embarrassing situation (VIDEO)

Monday, 27 August 2018 - This hilarious video of Ainabkoi Member of Parliament, William Chepkut, struggling to retrieve money from a torn tracksuit will leave you in stitches.

Chepkut was a chief guest in a function also attended by his Kapseret counterpart, Oscar Sudi.

When it was time for Mr. Chepkut to make his donation, he had a tough time trying to retrieve the bundle of cash.

Clearly they have not learnt from the hustler from Sugoi how to carry money meant for harambees.

Chepkut is the former Personal Assistant to the late political stalwart, Nicholas Biwott.

Watch the video below.

