MARTHA KARUA tells MARAGA to suspend PHILOMENA MWILU over graft - She is a criminal in a wig and doesn’t deserve a thing

Wednesday August 29, 2018 - Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has shared her thoughts about Tuesday’s arrest of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu over corruption related charges.





Mwilu was pounced on by detectives from DCI and taken to their Kiambu Road headquarters and later presented in court on Tuesday evening.





She was released on a personal bond of sh 5 million and her case was mentioned on Wednesday.





According to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji, the crimes that Mwilu was accused of committing happened over time - from when she was a Court of Appeal Judge - and continued even when she took over from former DCJ Kalpana Rawal.





“I have concluded that the evidence is sufficient with a reasonable prospect of conviction, and it is in public interest that criminal proceedings should be preferred.”





“There can be no justice if Lawyers, Prosecutors, Magistrates, Judges and Investigators, who are court officials, use their positions to enrich themselves at the expense of Kenyans,” Haji said.





However, in an interview with a local TV station on Wednesday, Karua said Mwilu should resign over corruption cases that she is facing.





Karua said the holder of the office of DCJ should be beyond reproach and Mwilu has already failed the test because she is corrupt.





She also asked Chief Justice David Maraga to suspend Mwilu because she is no longer the custodian of the law but a “criminal in a wig”



