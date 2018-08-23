Mapenzi Tu! ALFRED MUTUA treated to surprise romantic birthday party by his ‘gacungwa’ LILIAN NG’ANG’A (PHOTOs)

Thursday, August 23, 2018 - Machakos Governor, Dr.Alfred Mutua, has taken to social media to reveal how his wife, Lilian Nga’ng’a, treated him to a memorable surprise birthday party.

Mutua narrates how Lilian took him to a place he had never been before just to express her love to him as he added another year.





He wrote:





“ Yesterday morning, as I turned a year older, my Sweetheart Lillian had a surprise for me.





“We packed our bags and headed to the airport where we took a flight as the lunchtime sun floated above the clouds.





“After an hour or so, we landed in the middle of nowhere, where a green land rover took us to a beautiful tented camp that I had never heard of.





“I had no idea how she found the amazing destination and made all the plans.





“Thanks Honey for your love and amazing birthday gift,”





On her part, Lilian wrote:





“ A very happy and blessed birthday to you @dralfredmutua_official ~ ~ May the universe grant you all that you desire.”





“I love you!”





Here…



