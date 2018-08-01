MAN secretly records his Kikuyu LADY lover, A Single mother of 4, threatening him, KIUK ladies ni live wire (VIDEO)

- A video of a Kikuyu single mother of 4 confronting her lover after a disagreement has gone viral and elicited a hot debate online.





The man secretly recorded his no-nonsense Kikuyu lady lover lecturing him like a baby and issuing threats.





In the video that has gone viral, the no-nonsense Kikuyu lady orders the man to compensate her for the 10 years that they have been having sex and tells him that he is not the only man who can woo her.





She further tells the man that if he dares leave her, he will sue him and milk him dry through child support because they have a kid together.





These ladies from Central are no joke.





Watch this video. If unavailable, click the link to watch



