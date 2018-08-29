MAKAU MUTUA‘s warns RAILA ODINGA‘s ODM against politicizing war against corruption - Let PHILOMENA MWILU rot in jail

Tuesday August 29, 2018 - Celebrated law scholar and political columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has castigated the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leadership for opposing the arrest of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbeta Mwilu over claims of corruption.





On Tuesday, ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna protested the arrest of Mwilu saying it was political.





Sifuna said although the party fully supports the Government's efforts to fight corruption, there was an element of foul play in the arrest of the DCJ.





"It is to be remembered that at the height of the fight for electoral justice the Judiciary came under sharp criticism with the Jubilee side promising to "revisit" what they called "problems" within the Judiciary following the annulment of the Presidential vote by the Supreme Court in 2017," Sifuna said.





But in a fast rejoinder, Makau warned ODM politicians against politicizing the war against graft saying this will derail President Uhuru Kenyatta’s effort in weeding out corrupt officers.





“ODM shouldn't POLITICIZE the arrest and prosecution of DCJ Mwilu. Let's see if DPP Noordin Haji has MORE arrows against OTHER judicial officers in his quiver. We will then tell whether the war against corruption is REAL,” Makau said.



