MAINA NJENGA wants a referendum to create a Prime Minister’s position – UHURU’s men support him to be PM in 2022

Friday August 24, 2018 - Former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, has said the constitution should be amended to create a position of a Prime Minister.

In an interview with a major daily on Thursday, Maina vowed to push for a referendum to realize the same.





He is also proposing the establishment of two deputies before the 2022 elections.





He also vowed to use his new Amani Sasa Foundation outfit to have the constitutional amendments done, hoping to use the heavy youth following he had during his Mungiki days, which he says is still intact.





"We want changes in the constitution to increase positions within the Presidency.”





“The changes include re-introduction of the Prime Minister’s seat with two deputies,” Maina said.





The new setup, Maina said, seeks to introduce 5 national leaders to be drawn from across the nation, including the President and the deputy.





The proposal has since received backing from leaders allied to the ruling Jubilee Party who said it is good to introduce the position of Prime Minister.





“We need to expand Government to have all ethnic groups feel included.”





“In constitutional theory terms, we need a conclusive Government for all ethnically divided society.”





“Countries like Lebanon and Ireland expanded the executive," said Muranga Senator, Irungu Kangata.



