LUO elders tell UHURU to support RUTO in 2022 polls and leave RAILA ODINGA alone if he wants to trash his legacy

Sunday August 19, 2018 - The Luo community has challenged President Kenyatta to back Deputy President William Ruto in 2022 if he wants his legacy to be tainted.

Speaking yesterday, the Luo elders led Mzee Owino Nyady told Uhuru the naked truth that it is only NASA leader, Raila Odinga, who shares his vision and who would continue his good legacy if he retires in 2022 and therefore should be the one to succeed him and not Ruto.





“The implementation of the nine-point agenda agreed on by the two leaders (Mr. Odinga and President Kenyatta) can only be fully implemented by themselves.”





“If President Kenyatta retires in 2022, then Mr Odinga, as the cosignatory to the March 9th deal, will be the best placed person to effect the resolutions,” said the Luo Council’s Executive Director, Mzee Owino Nyady, on Thursday.





This comes even as their Kalenjin counterparts want President Kenyatta to honour a deal they said was made in 2013 when he and Ruto were first elected.





Led by Major (rtd) John Seii, the Kalenjin Myoot Council of Elders said Uhuru must support Ruto in 2022 or else there would be trouble.





“In 2013, Myoot elders agreed to support Uhuru Kenyatta and, in return, he should back Mr Ruto when it comes to his quest for the Presidency,” said Seii.



