Lost generation: Parents see the kind of children you are raising! Oh! God! (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 14:36
Parents should watch this shocking video of their daughters and sons misbehaving and weep.
Savage Responses
From the video, the guy is standing behind the lady with his hands squeezing her tiny breasts like a loaf of bread.
They both seemed to enjoy the moment from their body language and it’s just insane.
See the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST