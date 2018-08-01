Likoni MP MISHI MBOKO is now looking for a husband from this tribe- I want a well endowed Kenyan man to MARRY ME

Wednesday August 29, 2018 - Likoni Member of Parliament (MP), Mishi Mboko, has shocked Kenyans when she narrated how politics cost her her marriage with a man from the Coastal region.





Speaking in Baringo County when she accompanied Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho during a rally after meeting former President Daniel Arap Moi, Mishi revealed she separated with her husband because of politics.





However, she noted that she was now searching for a man from the Pokot Community to marry her as they enjoy her immense wealth.





She expressed hope that the Pokot Community would give her another husband, a man that would understand her better since they are always on the move by nature.





“William Kamket has enabled me to set foot in Pokot land; I will not go back empty handed!”





“I was once married from our side but my husband said I was always on the move, every other time on the move because of politics, so we separated," narrated Mishi





“But I know Pokots are naturally runners, they like being on the move, every time they are just on the move.”





“With that, can you not handle me?" she posed.





Mboko asked the area MP William Kamket to find her a suitable suitor from the Pokot Community.





"Kamket nimpe mchumba leo, sitatoka bure hapa, (Kamnget get me a partner today, I will not leave this place empty handed.)," she noted.



