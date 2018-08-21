LGBT flag spotted hanging on an apartment in Nairobi as G@YS and LESBIANs fight for their rights (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - A flag associated with gays and lesbians was spotted hanging on an apartment along Lenana Road in Nairobi as Kenyan gays and lesbians fight for their rights.





Gayism and lesbianism is outlawed in the Countyr but the Gay And Lesbian Coalition Of Kenya (GALCK), which was formed in 2006, has been demanding for the legalization of the same sex marriage.





Whoever hanged this LGBT flag on the balcony was definitely sending a message for those who keep on condemning gays and lesbians.





Check out the photos in the next page



