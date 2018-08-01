LADY destroys her boyfriend’s sleek Mercedes Benz in Mombasa after suspecting him of cheating (VIDEO)

, , , , , , 05:16


Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - A lady caused drama in Mombasa after she destroyed her boyfriend’s sleek Mercedes Benz by smashing the windscreen following suspicions that he was cheating on him.

The young slay queen went berserk and taught her boyfriend a bitter lesson that he will never forget for breaking her heart.

Young ladies these days don’t have brains.

Watch this video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on 12 football matches where you can make over Sh8,000 from just a Sh200 stake.

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 -  Several League Cup matches will be played today and we have selected 9 matches where you can make good money...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno