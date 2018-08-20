Kisumu Woman Representative, ROSA BUYU, takes a swipe at RAILA and says she is happy that UHURU beat him to become President

Monday August 20, 2018 - Kisumu Woman Representative, Rosa Buyu, admitted that members of the ODM party, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, were wrong to assume that President Uhuru Kenyatta was weak and could therefore not steer the nation to greater heights.

This is in light of the ongoing purge on corruption and push for the Big Four development agenda which is transforming the country.





Buyu lauded the President for his commitment to fight graft in the country as well as his actions of working towards unifying the nation from the brink of collapse terming him a true statesman.





"President Uhuru has set out his claws and those are the claws of leadership.”





“We were all apprehensive thinking Uhuru was too weak to be President of Kenya.”





“He has become so decisive and has taken actions that will make Kenya a better place," Buyu said in Kisumu.



