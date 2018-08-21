KISII leaders tell UHURU to demolish RUTO’s Weston Hotel because it is built on a grabbed land! Anything else is pure balderdash

Tuesday August 21,2018 - A section of Gusii community leaders now want President Uhuru Kenyatta to order the demolition of Weston Hotel because it is built on a public land.

The multimillion hotel belongs to Deputy President William Ruto and the land in question belongs to Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).





Speaking on Monday, Gusii leaders led by Kitutu Chache South MP, Richard Onyonka, said the hotel should be demolished like other properties.





“We have seen the Government demolishing houses on grounds that they were constructed on riparian and public lands”





"DP Ruto’s Weston Hotel should be demolished as well.”





“President Uhuru Kenyatta should order its demolition the same way he has ordered other houses to be demolished,” Onyonka said.





He said Uhuru should not be afraid of losing Ruto as his political friend since many Kenyans are ready to support him if he orders for the demolition.





“The law must cut across.”





“Uhuru should not be afraid losing DP Ruto as his friend and order the demolition of Weston Hotel which is constructed on public land,” Onyonka added.



