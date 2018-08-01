KIRIGO NG’ARUA reveals she was not happy when working at Citizen TV, She was just faking smiles on TV.

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - Popular media girl, Kirigo Ng’arua, has revealed that she was not no happy and contented when she was reading news at Citizen TV.

According to the talented media girl, she felt that her career was not growing.





Kirigo has a Masters in International Diplomacy, a course she pursued hoping that her career will move to the next level.





Although she was not happy with her TV career, she didn’t resign because of the fear of the unknown.





“As much as I enjoyed the show I wasn’t ‘growing’…and it showed to those who knew/know me, I mean, here I am, a girl with her Masters in International Diplomacy, a topic I so love but never got a chance to discuss it.”





“But let me tell you what I think failed me – not leaning in and explaining my desires and frustrations. So here I was, not entirely happy but hoping that the world would notice and make it easier for me, you would think I would have resigned if I wasn’t happy but I didn’t, I was scared of the unknown,” Kirigo said while giving a Ted Talk.



