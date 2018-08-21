Loading...

Kenya’s hottest D.O, ANITA LIZ, shares these new PHOTOs and social media is on fire.

15:26


Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - Back in the days, the position of D.O now known as Assistant County Commissioner was reserved for aging men and women.
But these days, young and vibrant men and women are holding the once powerful position.

This lady is called Anita Liz, an Assistant County Commissioner from the Coast region.

Her beauty is the discussion on social media.

Check out these new photos that she shared in the next page

