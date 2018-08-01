Kenyans roast JULIE GICHURU badly after her tweet on Bobi Wine arrest backfires-No Mercy (LOOK)

Former TV anchor

Julie Gichuru, has nowhere to hide after her tweet about the arrest and torture of Ugandan youthful MP, Bobi Wine, backfired.





Kenyans on social media have been calling on President Yoweri Museveni to release the former musician turned politician who is currently detained at an unknown military camp in Uganda.





Julie took to social media to condemn the Ugandan Government for the gross violation of human rights but it didn’t go down well with some Kenyans.

However, Kenyans called her hypocrisy out reminding her how she endorsed the Presidency of Uhuru during the campaigns but went quite when the Kenyan Government brutally dealt with the opposition’s post election protests including killing a six month old baby just...



