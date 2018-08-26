Kenyans react to Senator MILLICENT OMANGA’s crazy request to fly Business Class to accommodate her big ASS.

Sunday, August 26, 2018 - Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has angered Kenyans with her crazy request to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) seeking to fly Business Class claiming that her big bum cannot fit in the Economy section.





Usually, MPs are allowed to travel on Business class in international flights only.





But the well endowed Senator wants to be exempted from that directive since she cannot fit in most seats in the standard aircraft economy coach.





However, her request was rejected because the PSC feared granting her wish would open a Pandora’s Box.





“It is true the Senator wrote a letter which the commission rejected on the grounds that we cannot give everyone who is well endowed special treatment.”





“This will give other MPs with different challenges to put demands on us.” said an official at the commission.





Kenyans have…



