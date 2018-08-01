Kenyan Uber driver caught on camera, No sleep for 3 days as he struggles to meet targets, this is slavery (VIDEO).

Tuesday, August 29, 2018 - Uber drivers in Kenya are working like slaves as they struggle to hit targets.

Some work day and night when they fail to hit targets because they have registered different taxi apps and they have to hit the targets set by their employers or else they will lose jobs.

Check out this disheartening video of a Kenyan Uber driver who has not slept for 3 days after he failed to meet targets.

The video shows the plight of cab drivers using online taxi apps.

This is modern day slavery.

