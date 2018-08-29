Kenyan MEN from different tribes reject ASBEL KIPROP over poor kissing in the leaked SEX PHOTOs, this is so funny, See tweets.

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

- Olympic Champion, Asbel Kiprop, has been the discussion on social media after a sex video and photos enjoying his friend’s wife leaked.

Kenyan men from different tribes have been mocking Kiprop’s poor kissing in the leaked photos.





They have rejected the Olympic champ and refused to be associated with his kissing.





This is the funniest thread you will in the internet today, Eh! Eh!





See it in the next page



