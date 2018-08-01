Kenyan LADY advises women to dish out their NUNU in exchange for cash and also talks about ASBEL KIPROP’s SEX VIDEO

- This Kenyan lady has caused a stir on social media after she posted a video advising women to dish out their Nunu to men in exchange for cash.





The lady who seems addicted to drugs claims there’s nothing wrong when a lady opens her servers to a man in exchange for sex.





According to her, dicks are so ugly and so ladies should be compensated to service them.





She also talked about Asbel Kiprop and his leaked sex video.





I swear this lady is crazy.





Watch this video.



