Kapseret MP OSCAR SUDI now threatens UHURU and SONKO - Demolish RUTO’s Weston Hotel and we are coming for you also

Tuesday August 28, 2018 - Vocal Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, against demolishing Deputy President William Ruto's posh Weston Hotel in Nairobi saying the consequences could be dire for them to handle.





Speaking yesterday, Sudi said they will not sit and watch as Uhuru and Sonko bring down the multi-billion hotel built by the DP.





He noted that as Ruto's allies, they will not take a back seat on the matter and that they will literally fight anyone and everyone, including the President, to save Ruto’s Weston Hotel.





At the same time, Sudi threatened to name people occupying public land and who were not being targeted by the President and the County Government of Nairobi.





“I recently saw them saying they wanted to demolish Weston Hotel.”





“I want to tell Kenyans and those behind the demolitions before the day for destroying Weston Hotel arrives, we will produce for you a list," Sudi said.





“This issue of corruption, you want to tell me corruption started in Kenya yesterday?”





“They should have found a different way of going forward and better way to fight graft.”





“What is happening at the moment is about targeting certain people," he added.



