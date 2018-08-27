Kakamega Senator MALALA gushes over his beautiful bride after colorful traditional ceremony (PHOTOs)

Monday, August 27, 2018 - Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala is now officially off the market.





The vocal first time Senator re-affirmed his love for his beautiful wife and mother of his two kids by paying dowry for her in a colorful traditional ceremony held on Saturday.





Malala had been staying with the beautiful lady but its official he has decided she’s the one he intends to spend the rest of life with.





The former high school teacher and acclaimed thespian was however forced to pick out his bride from a bevy of beauties covered in lessos from head to toe during the traditional ceremony attended by several politicians from Western Kenya.





The old tradition is meant to test the groom’s knowledge of his wife-to-be.





Taking to social media, Malala wrote:





“ He who finds a wife finds a good thing,” explained Malala.



“This was the theme of the day as I was escorted by my father in politics, Kakamega County Governor, Hon Oparanya, ANC and ODM Secretary Generals Hon Osotsi and Hon Sifuna Edwin and a…



