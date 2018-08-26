K24’s power couple JOAB MWAURA and NANCY ONYANCHA tie the knot in low-key ceremony (PHOTOs)

Sunday, August 26, 2018 - K24’s love birds, Joab Mwaura and Nancy Onyancha, are officially husband and wife.





They tied the knot in a low-key ceremony attended by family, close friends and colleagues.





The wedding comes almost a year after Job popped the dreaded question.





The two held their traditional wedding early this year.

Despite being colleagues at Mediamax, they never shy away from public display of affection and now that they have walked down the aisle and we wish them a blissful marriage.





However, Mwaura was previously married to a lady by the name Diana Kimathi and they even have a daughter together.





Former K24 Business reporter, Zawadi Mudibo shared a photo from the wedding with the caption.





“ #WeddingSeason Bravo to my two great friends @nancyonyancha and @joabmwaura you are now one! Mr. & Mrs. Joab Mwaura. Welcome to the club and may the good lord bless your union. So humbled to be a part of this great moment in your lives ,”





See the photo below.