K24’s MWANAISHA CHIDZUGA unveils her fourth child with former MP, DANSON MUNGATANA (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - K24 news anchor, Mwanaisha Chidzuga, has finally unveiled her fourth child with former Garsen MP, Danson Mungatana.

The charming Swahili news anchor welcomed the bundle of joy three months ago.

Unlike Citizen TV’s Lilian Muli, she managed to keep her pregnancy away from social media.
Chidzuga, who has had an on and off relationship with Mungatana, took to Instagram to share the photos of the adorable baby called Amal.

She wrote:

“Being mum looks good on me I must say #SelfLove Amal at 3months.”

