Justice SERGON marries off his daughter to the Ogiek, praises them for safeguarding forests

By Amos Kerich





High Court Judge Hon. Justice Joseph Sergon has applauded members of the Ogiek Community for protecting the water towers and forests of this country where they lived since the precolonial history.

High Court Judge Hon. Justice Joseph Sergon speaking in Nakuru on Saturday





During an engagement ceremony of his daughter in his Nakuru town home, Sergon happily narrated his well-founded relationship with the community that dates back to 1996 when he was still a lawyer based in Nakuru.





“I am delighted that I am marrying off my daughter to a community that I have been strongly bonded to since 1996 when they approached me seeking legal assistance to challenge the Government decree that ordered them out of Mau Forest where they lived since pre-colonial,” the lawyer said.





He says, the minority community decried that they could not raise huge legal fees demanded by lawyers they approached and he willingly offered to represent them unknowing that he would someday marry off his daughter to them.

High Court Judge Hon. Justice Joseph Sergon with nominated MP Hon. Gideon Keter in Nakuru on Saturday.

“I thus, stood side by side with their leaders including taking them to Nairobi for hearings despite financial constraints and I am happy that I passionately and professionally pursued their case because it led to my promotion to a High Court Judge” he said.





He recalls that during court proceedings, the members used to offer prayers while adorned in traditional regalia.





Sergon, however, urged other communities to emulate their passion of protecting water towers and the eco-system that is vital to existence of every living organism.



