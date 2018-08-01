Jubilee on fire as RUTO and his allies clash with UHURU’s man, DAVID MURATHE - See what MURATHE revealed about them

Tuesday August 21, 2018 - A storm is brewing in the ruling Jubilee Party after leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto expressed fury at the comments made on Sunday by David Murathe, President Uhuru Kenyatta's right-hand man and the party’s Vice Chairman, suggesting that they had failed the President.

Murathe launched a scathing attack at the Jubilee Party’s House leadership, especially those allied to Ruto, citing instances he said they had gone contrary to the President's wishes.





“We cannot have a situation where our party leadership in Parliament is opposing the Government.”





“When you start threatening that you will go against the Government, what you are doing is actually casting aspersions on the judgment of the President,” Murathe said at Kanjai PCEA church in Githunguri, Kiambu County.





Speaking yesterday, a furious Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, rubbished Murathe’s comment saying they were misplaced and meant to hurt the Deputy President and his 2022 ambitions.





“I do not respond to the likes of Murathe.”





“Those are his personal opinions because, really, he is not a spokesperson for anybody,” Murkomen said.





“He should not arrogate himself the responsibility of leaking party matters before they are properly communicated,” he added.



