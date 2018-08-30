Jubilee MP attacks KALONZO for defending MWILU in court – The watermelon is among the hyenas raping and fleecing the country

Thursday August 30, 2018 - A vocal Jubilee Party MP has castigated Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka for defending Deputy Chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu, in Court when she was arrested over corruption related charges on Tuesday.





Kalonzo was among 32 lawyers who represented Mwilu when she appeared before Anti Corruption Chief Magistrate, Lawrence Mugambi, on Wednesday.





In an interview on Radio Jambo Wednesday evening, nominated MP, David Ole Sankok, questioned Kalonzo's involvement in the case terming the move as suspicious.





"Inaonekana Kuna mahali pameguswa maana leo tumemwona hadi Kalonzo pia amejitokeza (it seems someone has been provoked hence Kalonzo's appearance in court)," Sankok said.





The Jubilee MP also questioned the heavy deployment of opposition members who double up as lawyers, terming it a hindrance to the reignited war on corruption.





Sankok urged the politicians led by Siaya Senator James Orengo to consider handing the case over to neutral lawyers.





"Sio lazima akina Orengo ndio wawe hapo. Iweje anapigania mshukiwa was ufisadi ilhali anasema anaunga mkono vita dhidi ya ufisadi (he cannot claim to support the war on graft and defend graft suspects at the same time)," he said.



