JOSE CHAMELEONE reveals BOBI WINE’s current state of health after he was tortured and released on bail.

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - Legendary Ugandan singer, Jose Chameleone, has revealed the current health state of his fellow musician turned politician, Bobi Wine.





Bobi Wine was arrested over treason allegations and tortured in a military camp where he was held up for weeks.





He was later released on bail after his arrest and torture was condemned worldwide.





Chameleone visited Bobi Wine in hospital where he has been seeking specialized medical attention and revealed his state of health saying,





“ God hears prayers.





With all that i know you are going through, I was so happy to visit and see how you are doing health wise.





A lot of people might not understand My relationship with you in such a time but am glad you know how far and deep we come through as young boys who have later become Fathers and Men of honour. I from the beginning got concerned about you and your family and am still praying that the Good lord puts his healing hand on you.





If we share times of joy it ’s same in pain.





Get well soon Hon. Kyagulanyi





LEONE ISLAND MUSIC EMPIRE”





