JOHO meets ex-President MOI in a closed door meeting months after he refused to meet RUTO - Something is wrong with the ‘hustler’

Saturday August 25, 2018 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho met with retired President Daniel Arap Moi for the second time in a span of few months at his home in Kabarak on the morning of Saturday.

Joho was received by Moi's favorite son, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, ahead of his scheduled Rift Valley tour.





Even though details of the meeting remained scantly, sources said 2022 succession politics dominated the discussions.





Joho thanked Moi and Gideon for their hospitality, the wisdom and the advice that the former President gave him during the meeting.





"In the spirit of Building Bridges and fostering unity, I was today honored to sit down with former President Daniel T. Moi at his home in Kabarak.”





“I was fortunate to hear his wisdom on some national issues and thanked him for his time at the helm of this country," said Joho.





This comes months after Moi declined to meet Deputy President William Ruto who had sneaked to his Kabarak home hopping to have a one-on-one meeting with the ex-President.



