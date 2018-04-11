Jobs and Vacancies in Cytonn Investments, Kenya

Cytonn Investments is an independent investments management firm, with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and D.C. Metro – U.S. We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region.

Our investments are in real estate and private equity. Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion (USD 820 mn) of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, insurance, education, hospitality and technology. Our financial services investments in Sub Saharan Africa are made through our Cytonn Financial Services Fund (CFSF) through which we are the 5th largest shareholder in NIC Bank in Kenya. Investments in education and hospitality are made through Cytonn Education Services and Cytonn Hospitality, respectively.

Financial Advisor- Mount Kenya Region

Job Category: Sales & Distribution

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: April 30th, 2018

In order to better service our clients, we are looking for highly motivated, self-driven, team players to work on full-time basis with the distribution team as financial advisors based in the Mount Kenya Region. The Financial Advisor will report to the Unit Manger and work on strategic plans and initiatives to increase relationship productivity and develop proper contact networks within the channel partners.

Responsibilities

· Present, promote and sell our products to existing and prospective clients

· Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships

· Reach potential customers through cold calling

· Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule

· Attend prospect and client meetings to make presentations and oversee follow up

· Identifying opportunities for product development, and other product offerings

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· KCSE grade C- and above

· Diploma or Degree holder in any field

· Proven work experience as a financial advisor

· Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales

· Excellent selling, communication and negotiation skills

· Prioritizing, time management and organizational skills

· Ability to create and deliver presentations tailored to the audience needs

Office Assistants

Job Category: Administration & Office Support

Job Type: Permanent

Closing Date: Sept 6th, 2018

We are seeking to recruit a qualified, ambitious and experienced Kenyan national to fill the position of office assistant, who will join the general unit of administration department to provide administration support by maintaining a clean, hygienic and conducive environment around the office.

Responsibilities

· Clean, dust and mop office floors by using a variety of equipment and supplies

· Vacuum and shampoo carpets and make sure that they are dried out before the day begins

· Ensure that the office kitchen and equipment is properly cleaned and maintained

· Monitor hazards in the establishment such as those related to fire and electricity.

· Inform the Supervisor for the need of extensive repairs and other major renovations in the work area or office.

· Serve visitors tea / coffee / water and ensure utensils are washed

· Ensure cleanliness and hygiene in restrooms and the visitor area

· Move around heavy equipment and furniture for the purpose of storage or rearranging

· Make sure that office is locked properly at the end of the day

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen of 18 years and above

· Must have good communication skills and can speak English and Swahili

· Basic computer skills and can operate simple office equipement

· Well organised

· Must posses a current certificate of good conduct

· Must posses good customer service skills

Learning Opportunities

Opportunity to grow in the organisation

Business Administration Assistant

Location: Nairobi, Mombasa

Job Category: Administration & Office Support

Job Type: Permanent

Closing Date: September 3rd, 2018

Reporting to the Business Administration Associate, the Administration Assistant will be the first point of contact for the office, answer all incoming phone calls in a pleasant and informed manner for the purpose of providing information and responding to queries.

Responsibilities

· Managing the office by ensuring that facilities are clean and standards maintained

· Oversee all aspects of front office co-ordination – maintain a visitor’s register, handle and direct inquiries and ensuring the reception area is manned at all times

· Screen, welcome and manage all visitors and vendors by settling them, recording their details, and giving them the required attention

· Switchboard management including receiving, transferring and giving appropriate answers to incoming calls and providing a call log summary

· Monitor inventory levels of office supplies on a regular basis and ensuring that the re-order process is done in a timely manner

· Assist in planning and coordinating team activities and events such as book reading and cake cutting

· Prepare and ensure delivery of mails to appropriate offices

· Receiving, checking and signing for various deliveries in the office

· Chairing departmental meetings and taking minutes

· Organizing Saturday lunch for staff members

· Ensuring all office equipment are working

· Following up on suppliers’ payments

· Tracking of any items/assets that are entering or leaving the building and ensuring they have the appropriate approvals and exit passes

· Any other tasks as asigned from time to time

Requirements

· Must have achieved at least a C- or equivalent in high school

· A diploma certificate in a business related field

· Be committed to succeeding in a team context

· Excellent communication

· High levels of energy and enthusiasm and ability to work long hours and under pressure to deliver timely solutions/deliverables

Learning Opportunities

The position will afford the individual a unique opportunity to participate in both a strong incentive structure and a clear path to a fulfilling career in Business Administration