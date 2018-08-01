JAGUAR embarrasses himself in Parliament, Masomo ni muhimu sana saa zingine (WATCH VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 10:19
Wednesday, August 23, 2018 - Starehe MP, Jaguar, is yet to understand how Parliament runs despite having gone through orientation when he assumed office.
The youthful Legislator who has a questionable education background doesn’t know anything about Standing Orders.
Watch this video and see how he embarrassed himself in front of other MPs.
The Kenyan DAILY POST