JAGUAR embarrasses himself in Parliament, Masomo ni muhimu sana saa zingine (WATCH VIDEO).

, , , , 10:19

Wednesday, August 23, 2018 - Starehe MP, Jaguar, is yet to understand how Parliament runs despite having gone through orientation when he assumed office.
The youthful Legislator who has a questionable education background doesn’t know anything about Standing Orders.

Watch this video and see how he embarrassed himself in front of other MPs.

