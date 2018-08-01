It is true, EZRA CHILOBA looted billions of taxpayers’ money during the 2017 elections - CHEBUKATI confirms everything

Saturday August 25, 2018 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has finalised a report on what went wrong with the procurement of election materials in 2017.

In a press statement yesterday, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati confirmed Kenyans’ worst fears that indeed money was lost in the irregular procurement of election materials which was done by none other than the commission’s CEO, Ezra Chiloba, who was since suspended due to corruption.





The commission noted that it had concluded the internal audit on major procurement of goods and services for last year’s elections, and that the report will shock many.





“The report confirms the concerns rose by plenary prior to commissioning of the audit,” reads the statement.





“The report informs internal actions the commission will take in terms of dealing with issues raised,” it added.





Chebukati said the report will be forwarded to relevant agencies for necessary action.



