Is ATWOLI’s daughter, MARIA, depressed over his affair with MARY KILOBI, her tweet will make you shed tears.

Monday, August 20, 2018 - COTU Boss, Francis Atwoli, appeared in an interview on JKL Live and confirmed that he had dumped his second wife for youthful KTN Swahili anchor, Mary Kilobi.





Atwoli met his 2nd wife when he was just a humble man.





One of Atwoli’s daughters called Maria (in pic) posted a tweet revealing how her mother sacrificed her career and other important things to support her dad’s dreams and ambitions, only to be dumped like garbage after he made it in life.





Maria Atwoli seems depressed over the much publicized affair between her dad and Mary Kilobi.





Look at this tweet.