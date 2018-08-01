IPSOS boss, TOM WOLF, responds to RUTO and WAIGURU’s threat of suing him for naming them as the most corrupt Kenyans

Thursday August 23, 2018 - IPSOS Synovate Lead Researcher, Tom Wolf, has defended his poll that ranked Deputy President William Ruto and Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru the most corrupt public officials in Kenya.

This is after the duo threatened to take legal action against the research firm for pushing a political agenda and in the process tarnishing their names by branding them as the most corrupt individuals in the country.





Speaking yesterday after the threat, Wolf expressed confidence that the findings of IPSOS survey, conducted between July and August 2018, reflected the true perception of Kenyans regarding the two high ranking politicians.





He clarified that the survey report was not based on his own perception but rather how Kenyans felt about different issues affecting the country including corruption.





"The questions were asked in Swahili, English and Somali.”





“On corruption, Kenyans were asked to name the person they believed was the most corrupt based on media reports they had heard," Wolf explained.





“The questions are not always on public issues.”





"We also have another set of questions which are IPSOS questions and some of them are driven by the current situation," he said.



