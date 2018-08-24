I’m ready to meet death by bullet - Wanted Githurai female thug remains defiant (PHOTOs)

Friday, August 24, 2018 - A notorious female thug from Githurai who has been brandishing guns on social media, has insisted she will not surrender.





The female thug by the name Madam Linar, was urged to surrender by Hessy wa Dandora, the famous undercover cop dealing with criminal elements in Nairobi but she has remained defiant.

“Whether your account is deactivated or not, you have less than few hours to surrender to the nearest police station ukiwa umebeba iyo kitu: hapa Githurai 44 siyo mbali sana vile unafikiria, I know your friends are here, sympathisers are also here watching, human rights activists are also here as the witnesses. Staki baadae iwe ati Hesy sijui nini,…. U now have time to assist this lady bring back our property before things get hotter! Ni hayo 2,” posted Hessy on Dandora Crime Free.





However, the lady has posted yet another photo on Facebook flaunting guns and called on her gang members to continue with their business as usual.





She captioned the photo:





“Brayo, Stevoh, Ndero, Omwani pamoja tuko tayari kazi iendelee,”





Check out the photo below.