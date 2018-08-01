Ignore the rumour mongers; me and UHURU are united more than ever until 2022 when I become President - DP RUTO

Monday August 27, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims that Jubilee Party is divided after claims of a tussle for control of the party by rival groups.





Speaking in Kamarich, Nandi County, yesterday, Ruto sought to assure his supporters that the party was still united and there was nothing to be alarmed about.





He accused Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, who he did not mention, and other politicians of trying to destroy his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta for their own selfish gains.





Ruto also accused his political rivals of using misleading newspaper headlines and opinion polls to undermine Jubilee and its leadership.





"The Jubilee house is still intact.”





“As a matter of fact, Jubilee is stronger now than ever before," said Ruto.





"I call on all Jubilee supporters to ignore rumours from those preying on their emotions with claims that our party is divided,” he added.



