IEBC in a crisis meeting to decide the fate of CONNIE NKATHA, KURGAT and MWACHANYA who returned after resigning

Monday August 27, 2018 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to convene a crisis meeting in order to discuss the unexpected return of three of its commissioners who reportedly resigned a while ago, accusing Chairman Wafula Chebukati of failed leadership.





This comes even as Chebukati was summoned by the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs to explain how it was set to deal with the current return of commissioners.





The IEBC chair was also tasked with explaining how the commission has been operating without the minimum required quorum.





Chebukati is expected to address the public later today where he will give the IEBC’s stand on the trio’s return.





During their resignation in April 2018th, Kurgat, Nkatha and Mwachanya accused Chebukati of failing to possess an understanding mind and character that would ensure the commission saddled in the same direction.



