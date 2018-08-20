ICJ now vows to sue UHURU and his Government as it opposes ongoing demolitions of building in Nairobi and Mau Forest evictions

Monday August 20, 2018 - The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), an international human rights NGO, has criticised the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta over the ongoing demolition of buildings on public land and evictions in Mau Forest .

Addressing the media in Nairobi on Monday, ICJ accused the agencies involved in conducting the exercise of bias and acting in an illegal manner.





Led by ICJ Chairman, Kelvin Mogeni, who was flanked by Executive Director Samwel Mohochi, the organisation said the Government was disregarding court orders in certain occasions.





“ICJ is deeply concerned on how the demolitions are being done by the parties involved.”





“We support repossession of illegally acquired land but it should be done following due process,” said Mr. Kogeni.





“Conservation of the environment deserves all stakeholders support.”





“We condemn the Government disregard of the rule of law.”





“Some of the demolitions are being done in a bias manner,” he added.





At the same time, the ICJ recommended that the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) report, the Ndung’u Report and others be implemented instead of adopting “guerrilla like tactics” in the Mau Forest evictions.





“We are not against reclaiming our forests but it should be done legally.”





“Public interests must be safeguarded against private interests,” said the group.





The group vowed to go to court if the Government does not heed to its advice.



