I will be RUTO’s running mate in 2022 and those in doubt can hang themselves – ANN WAIGURU drops a bombshell on coming elections

Friday August 31, 2018 - Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has shocked many Kenyans after she gave the strongest indication that she may be Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in 2022.





This is a perfect reference of foes turned folks because only 2 years ago in 2016, they differed sharply over the loss of money at the National Youth Service (NYS).





And the damning IPSOS Synovate poll which ranked Ruto and Waiguru as the most corrupt and second most corrupt Kenyans seems to have tightened their relationship.





Speaking during an interview, Waiguru hinted that she would not mind deputising Ruto if the Jubilee Party approved such a partnership.





"The decision on whether I will be Ruto's running mate in 2022 isn't a yes or a no and also a party affair.”





“It is the party which will determine who will be Presidential flag bearer, all in all Kenya is ready for a female Deputy President," Waiguru said.





“He is an intelligent person and knows how to play his political cards well and that's why we interact easily," she said.



