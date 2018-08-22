I will be recording every Kenyan who wants to bribe me, so if you call me, be careful with what you say to me – MIKE SONKO vows

Wednesday August 22, 2018

- Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has vowed to continue recording corrupt barons who visit his office with an aim of bribing him.

Last week, Sonko recorded Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, who was pleading with him after his wife, Susan Wangare, was arrested over the illegal construction of a building in Nairobi.





Sonko also exposed businessman Praful Kumar for alleged bribery claims.





Prafur was caught on camera attempting to bribe Sonko at his Kilifi home.





The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) said it arrested Praful Kumar with Sh1 million after they were alerted of the events at the Governor's residence on Monday.





Speaking on Wednesday, Sonko said Waititu and Praful should serve as a lesson to any person thinking of carrying out impunity in the city.





“Waititu is my friend and his wife too, I know I will lose many friends on this fight on corruption,” Sonko said.





Sonko said Waititu's projects will not be stopped as long as he applies for approvals.





However, Sonko said the only individuals that he will not record are President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.



