I swear, my Government in 2022 will not kill RAILA’s supporters after I beat him like in 2007 and 2017 - RUTO assures the church

Wednesday August 29, 2018 - Deputy President (DP) William Ruto assured the church on Tuesday that never again will Kenyans fight because of political competition.





Speaking when he attended the 63rd National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) General Assembly at Jumuia Conference in Kikambala, Kilifi County, Ruto said the Government will instead work towards fostering national cohesion.





“Those of us in leadership including my boss President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Government in general, we will never return this country into the dark days of ethnicity and tribal affiliations,” he said.





"As long as we are in politics now, never again will this country witness the animosity and tribal utterances that had characterized every election,” Ruto said.





He challenged leaders to compete on development and not on political rhetoric, saying that is how he and President Uhuru Kenyatta managed to defeat NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and his camp in the 2017 elections.



