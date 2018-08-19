I owe you nothing and I will never support your presidential bid in 2022, go tell UHURU to support you - MUDAVADI to RUTO

Sunday August 19, 2018 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has responded to calls by Deputy President William Ruto who urged him to support his presidential bid in 2022.

Ruto, who was speaking during the homecoming party of Lurambi MP, Titus Khamala, in Lurambi on Saturday urged Mudavadi to support his bid in 2022 because he is closer to becoming the President after President Uhuru Kenyatta retires in 2022.





But in a quick rejoinder, Mudavadi recalled how Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta promised him the Presidency in 2013 only to make a U-turn.





"I don't owe anyone.”





“If you are ready to battle out, just join us.”





“We shall settle that in ballot,” Mudavadi said.





"I remember how you also promised to support me inside my house only to abandon me in 2013," Mudavadi said





During the elections, Mudavadi finished third behind ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, and eventual winner Uhuru Kenyatta.





Ruto is marshaling support in Western region, a traditional stronghold for Raila Odinga.



