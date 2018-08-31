I may be ugly on the face but I confuse men with my SEXY assets - LADY says and parades her massive ass on social media (PHOTOS)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Photos 07:18
Friday, August 31, 2018 - This well endowed slay queen has taken to social media to reveal how she tantalizes men with her big behind.
The curvy lass admits that her face is not that pretty but men cannot ignore her massive derriere.
She went ahead to share a few photos flaunting her ass to back up her claims.
Check out the photos blow.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.