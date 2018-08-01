I love SEX like VERA! In fact I like having it with old men just to make my parents happy - JANE from Kenyatta University confesses

Friday August 31, 2018 - A Kenyatta University student by the name Jane has come out in the open to confess her miserable life, coupled with sex with men old enough to be her father.





Speaking during an interview with BBC, Jane said she has two men who give her money for her various needs.





According to Jane, the only way a student like her can live a lavish life is by sleeping around with old ‘sponsors’.





“You have to hustle or else you will end up in the streets.”





“The socialites are an inspiration to me.”





“Vera owns a house in the US and she is living the life I want," Jane said.





Jane justified her sex business saying she just wants to make her parents happy no matter what it takes.





“People just make it sound wrong but actually sometimes nothing about it is wrong at all.”





"My only dream is to make my parents happy.”





“People need to do what they have to do to get money,” Jane explained.