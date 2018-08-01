I knew all along that DCJ PHILOMENA MWILU will be arrested over corruption - MARAGA drops a bomb! NOORDIN told me

Wednesday August 29, 2018 - Chief Justice David Maraga has broken his silence over the arrest and prosecution of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu saying he knew it all along.





Responding to questions from journalists at the Supreme Court after swearing in commissioners of the National Gender and Equality Commission, Maraga admitted that he had received a brief from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, of the planned arrest of his Deputy.





However, he said that the Judiciary will expedite the case facing the DCJ.





Nevertheless, Maraga declined to divulge further information about the case facing his Deputy stating that that the matter is in court and it will not be proper for him to comment further.





“Leave it at that! Leave it at that!”





“I don't want to comment on matters that are in court," he told the media before retreating to his chambers.



