I had SEX with my sister and sacrificed my mother to succeed - African footballer star makes SHOCKING CONFESSION!

Thursday, August 23, 2018 - A retired footballer from West Africa has shocked many after he confessed to have had sex with his sister and sacrificed his mother to further his football career.

Shiva N’zigou, a Gabonese footballer who played for French clubs Nantes and Riems between 2001 and 2010 made the shocking confession at a Church.





He also revealed that his parents changed the D.O.B. on his birth certificate to make him five years younger.





Until now it was believed he was 34, but it seems he is really closer to 39.





He said:





“I had [sexual] relations with my aunt.”





“These relations happened again with my sister.”





“I slept with my sister.”





Shiva, who retired in 2016, played 24 matches for the national Gabonese squad from 2000 to 2008, netting five goals for his country.

In 2000, he became the youngest player to score at the African Cup of Nations when he netted for Gabon in a 3-1 defeat to South Africa at the age of 16 years and 93 days.





However, this recent confession means he would actually have been 21 at the time.





This once again brings to the fore the role of black magic and witchcraft or 'Juju' as it's called in African football and how some African players go to extreme lengths to secure lucrative deals abroad.





Recently, former Arsenal and Manchester City striker, Emmanuel Adebayor, accused his mother of bewitching him and affecting his scoring prowess.



