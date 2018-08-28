How UHURU’s meeting with DONALD TRUMP at the White House went down in PHOTOs (Here are 14 PHOTOs)

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - President Uhuru has become the third African Head of State to hold talks with US President, Donald Trump, at the White House after Nigeria’s Buhari and Egypt’s Fattah al-Sisi.





Uhuru and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta were received by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the South Portico, before briefly posing for pictures.





The four proceeded for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office before addressing the media with short statements.





Uhuru and Trump then joined their aides in the Cabinet room for expanded talks.





