How SABINA CHEGE caused commotion in Parliament as male MPs broke necks for a view of her HOT BOOBS - See how she was dressed

Thursday August 23, 2018 - Muranga Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, caused a stir in Parliament yesterday as she brought the business of the House to a temporary halt with her dress code.

This is after male MPs complained of her revealing cloth that almost exposed her breasts.





The storm kicked off after Makueni MP, Dan Maanzo, spotted Chege’s inappropriate dress code when she stepped out to the Speaker’s Chamber to consult Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi.





She was dressed in short-sleeved white blouse, revealing her upper chest, breast and arm.





“Is it in order for Sabina to dress in that manner?”





“Although I understand that today is her birthday but is really the dress code for Parliament?”





“Is it really Parliamentary?” Maanzo wondered.





In a quick rejoinder, Sabina claimed that Maanzo was seeking her attention and that she had given it to him.





“I don’t know what is wrong with Maanzo.”





“Yes it is my birthday, and he wished to wish me a happy birthday.”





“I have got his attention and I think that is what he...



