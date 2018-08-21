Loading...

How different Kenyan women perform in Bed - KAMBAs will drive you nuts while LUOs will blow your head away (READ)

, , , , 14:36


Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - Kenyan tribes have distinct characteristics and while some are mere stereotypes, men who have dated outside their tribes sometimes get a culture shock.

From Luo to Kikuyu to Maasai, this guy has sampled them all and gives a firsthand experience of how women from different tribes measure in bed.

He has taken several for the team and can authoritatively reveal how different Kenyan women perform in bed.

Check out the thread in the next page

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...

Today’s free tips on 10 football matches where you can make over sh 9000 from just a sh300 stake.

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 -  We have carefully selected 10 matches played today where you can make over sh9000 from just sh300 stake. E...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno