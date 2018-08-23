How BETTY KYALLO’s stunning sister’s lavish birthday party in a city club went down (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Media News 09:29
Thursday, August 23, 2018 - Media personality Betty Kyallo’s younger sister, Mercy, turned a year older yesterday and she threw a lavish party at a popular uptown club.
The event was attended by close friends and family members.
Taking to Instagram, the former KTN news anchor dropped a sweet message for the birthday girl and shared photos from the bash.
She wrote:
‘Happy birthday to this beauty with brains.
She’s a force to reckon with and I salute her today as she turns a year old.
Little sis welcome to old age. continue kicking ass! Love you’
Mercy is a budding entrepreneur and owns a company that deals with…
