How BETTY KYALLO’s stunning sister’s lavish birthday party in a city club went down (PHOTOs)

Thursday, August 23, 2018 - Media personality Betty Kyallo’s younger sister, Mercy, turned a year older yesterday and she threw a lavish party at a popular uptown club.

The event was attended by close friends and family members.

Taking to Instagram, the former KTN news anchor dropped a sweet message for the birthday girl and shared photos from the bash.

She wrote:

‘Happy birthday to this beauty with brains.

She’s a force to reckon with and I salute her today as she turns a year old.

Little sis welcome to old age. continue kicking ass! Love you’

Mercy is a budding entrepreneur and owns a company that deals with…

